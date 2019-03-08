Firefighters involved in attempt to rescue squirrel stranded on roof of Camden Stables Market
PUBLISHED: 18:58 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 13 June 2019
Archant
This afternoon the fire brigade were called to Camden Stables market to a situation they found a very tough nut to crack.
They were there to rescue a squirrel.
The furry creature in question had been trapped, apparently immobile, on the roof of the were called this afternoon to help rescue a squirrel seemingly stuck on the roof of the market.
David Cole, who runs a research firm there, said he reported the incident to a number of squirrel and animal charities, who advised him to call the fire brigade.
He told this paper his window looks out onto the roof, and he was worried about the squirrel. He said: "It had been up there 36 hours, since yesterday morning and it was barely moving. How it got there's a mystery."
The fire brigade attended at about 1.30pm, there they scaled the building in an attempt to rescue the squirrel, only to frighten the squirrel into moving.
David said its miraculous recovery was "counted as a successful save" by the firefighters, but at the time of writing the animal was still on the roof.