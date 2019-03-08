Search

Firefighters involved in attempt to rescue squirrel stranded on roof of Camden Stables Market

PUBLISHED: 18:58 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 13 June 2019

Bemused firefighters spot a stranded squirrel at Camden Stables Market. Picture: David Cole

Bemused firefighters spot a stranded squirrel at Camden Stables Market. Picture: David Cole

This afternoon the fire brigade were called to Camden Stables market to a situation they found a very tough nut to crack.

Firefighters consider rescuing a squirrel at Camden Stables Market. Picture: David ColeFirefighters consider rescuing a squirrel at Camden Stables Market. Picture: David Cole

They were there to rescue a squirrel.

The furry creature in question had been trapped, apparently immobile, on the roof of the were called this afternoon to help rescue a squirrel seemingly stuck on the roof of the market.

David Cole, who runs a research firm there, said he reported the incident to a number of squirrel and animal charities, who advised him to call the fire brigade.

The squirrel slipped down into a drainpipe. Picture David ColeThe squirrel slipped down into a drainpipe. Picture David Cole

He told this paper his window looks out onto the roof, and he was worried about the squirrel.  He said: "It had been up there 36 hours, since yesterday morning and it was barely moving. How it got there's a mystery."

The fire brigade attended at about 1.30pm, there they scaled the building in an attempt to rescue the squirrel, only to frighten the squirrel into moving.

David said its miraculous recovery was "counted as a successful save" by the firefighters, but at the time of writing the animal was still on the roof.

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following 'disgusting attack' in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing 'friend' in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella's 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum's release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer's appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

