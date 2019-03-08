Firefighters involved in attempt to rescue squirrel stranded on roof of Camden Stables Market

Bemused firefighters spot a stranded squirrel at Camden Stables Market. Picture: David Cole Archant

This afternoon the fire brigade were called to Camden Stables market to a situation they found a very tough nut to crack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters consider rescuing a squirrel at Camden Stables Market. Picture: David Cole Firefighters consider rescuing a squirrel at Camden Stables Market. Picture: David Cole

They were there to rescue a squirrel.

The furry creature in question had been trapped, apparently immobile, on the roof of the were called this afternoon to help rescue a squirrel seemingly stuck on the roof of the market.

You may also want to watch:

David Cole, who runs a research firm there, said he reported the incident to a number of squirrel and animal charities, who advised him to call the fire brigade.

The squirrel slipped down into a drainpipe. Picture David Cole The squirrel slipped down into a drainpipe. Picture David Cole

He told this paper his window looks out onto the roof, and he was worried about the squirrel. He said: "It had been up there 36 hours, since yesterday morning and it was barely moving. How it got there's a mystery."

The fire brigade attended at about 1.30pm, there they scaled the building in an attempt to rescue the squirrel, only to frighten the squirrel into moving.

David said its miraculous recovery was "counted as a successful save" by the firefighters, but at the time of writing the animal was still on the roof.