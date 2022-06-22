Golders Green house fire under investigation
Published: 2:21 PM June 22, 2022
- Credit: Google
Forty firefighters were required to tackle a blaze which broke out at a house in Golders Green in the early hours of this morning.
The London Fire Brigade was called to the detached home in Middleton Road just before 7am today (Wednesday, June 22).
Crews used six engines to get the fire under control within two hours.
The whole of the first floor and the roof were destroyed.
Two women left the building before the Brigade arrived, and there were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A 32-metre turntable ladder was used as a water tower, helping to get water on to the fire from above.
Most Read
- 1 'Killing the soul of Camden Market'? Traders react to planned £1.5bn sale
- 2 Boy George, Nile Rodgers and Noel Gallagher rock Kenwood House
- 3 George Michael's Highgate piano to be auctioned off
- 4 'Nuisance' noise 'reduced' at Noel Gallagher gig, says council
- 5 Hampstead Heath stabbing: Enquiries ongoing after teenagers hospitalised following fight
- 6 Muswell Hill man denies multiple sexual assaults in Camden and Islington
- 7 Covid: Hospital admissions and average patient counts rise in north London
- 8 Opening date confirmed for new Finchley Road Aldi
- 9 Pearly Kings and Princes launch Swain's Lane street party
- 10 Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?
Crews from West Hampstead, Hendon, Finchley and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.