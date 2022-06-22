Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Golders Green house fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:21 PM June 22, 2022
Middleton Road in Golders Green, where a fire broke out in a house this morning

Middleton Road in Golders Green, where a fire broke out in a house this morning (Wednesday, June 22) - Credit: Google

Forty firefighters were required to tackle a blaze which broke out at a house in Golders Green in the early hours of this morning. 

The London Fire Brigade was called to the detached home in Middleton Road just before 7am today (Wednesday, June 22).

Crews used six engines to get the fire under control within two hours. 

The whole of the first floor and the roof were destroyed. 

Two women left the building before the Brigade arrived, and there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A 32-metre turntable ladder was used as a water tower, helping to get water on to the fire from above. 

Crews from West Hampstead, Hendon, Finchley and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

