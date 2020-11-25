Man taken to hospital following blaze in Highgate

A crew at the scene of a fire at Springfield Cottages, in North Hill, Highgate on November 25, 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

A man has been taken to hospital following a blaze in Highgate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire on North Hill in #Hornsey. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/xRR9CePAHa — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 25, 2020

Fire crews were called to a terraced block of flats in North Hill at 8.07am this morning (November 25).

Part of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by flames.

You may also want to watch:

Three people self-evacuated and one man was taken to hospital by paramedics, London Fire Brigade said.

The blaze was under control by 8.55am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Hornsey and Finchley fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is under investigation.