Man taken to hospital following blaze in Highgate
PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 25 November 2020
Polly Hancock
A man has been taken to hospital following a blaze in Highgate.
Fire crews were called to a terraced block of flats in North Hill at 8.07am this morning (November 25).
Part of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by flames.
Three people self-evacuated and one man was taken to hospital by paramedics, London Fire Brigade said.
The blaze was under control by 8.55am.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Hornsey and Finchley fire stations attended the scene.
The fire is under investigation.
