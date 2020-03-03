Fire dog Simba defies downpours to take plunge in Hampstead Heath ponds

Simba very much embraced the elements. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Adorable firefighting dog Simba braved the recent wet weather to plunge into the Hampstead Heath ponds.

He is trained to snuff out blazes for the London Fire Brigade. Picture: London Fire Brigade He is trained to snuff out blazes for the London Fire Brigade. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Specially trained to identify flammable substances, Simba is one of the London Fire Brigade's (LFB's) four-legged friends that assist with criminal investigations determining whether a fire has been started deliberately.

The furry canine, having been relieved of training duties this time around, took the opportunity to wander around the Heath band before taking a dip as his final act of leisurely indulgence.

"He wasn't training - he'd literally just gone up there for a walk and a run around," a LFB spokesperson said.

Hampstead Heath is one of Simba's favourite parks to strut his stuff. Picture: London Fire Brigade Hampstead Heath is one of Simba's favourite parks to strut his stuff. Picture: London Fire Brigade

"He and his trainer don't really use the Heath for training, although it is one of his favourite parks!"

LFB's fire dogs are selected from a young age based on their high drive for play.

They follow a positive reinforcement training programme where they are rewarded with a tennis ball each time they detect a flammable substance.

More information on the dogs' care and training can be found at london-fire.gov.uk.