Fire dog Simba defies downpours to take plunge in Hampstead Heath ponds
PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 03 March 2020
Archant
Adorable firefighting dog Simba braved the recent wet weather to plunge into the Hampstead Heath ponds.
Specially trained to identify flammable substances, Simba is one of the London Fire Brigade's (LFB's) four-legged friends that assist with criminal investigations determining whether a fire has been started deliberately.
The furry canine, having been relieved of training duties this time around, took the opportunity to wander around the Heath band before taking a dip as his final act of leisurely indulgence.
"He wasn't training - he'd literally just gone up there for a walk and a run around," a LFB spokesperson said.
"He and his trainer don't really use the Heath for training, although it is one of his favourite parks!"
LFB's fire dogs are selected from a young age based on their high drive for play.
They follow a positive reinforcement training programme where they are rewarded with a tennis ball each time they detect a flammable substance.
More information on the dogs' care and training can be found at london-fire.gov.uk.