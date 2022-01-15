Fire brigade extinguish St Pancras station electrical fire
Published: 12:15 PM January 15, 2022
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Firefighters extinguished an electrical fire at St Pancras International Station yesterday.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at the station in Euston Road on Friday, January 14.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at roughly 2.50pm and tackled a small fire in an electrical intake room on the ground floor of the three-storey railway station.
The fire was under control by roughly 4.20pm, according to the Brigade.
Around 20 people left the building before the LFB arrived, but there were no reports of any injuries.
Fire crews from Soho, Islington and Kentish Town fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
