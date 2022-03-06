Updated

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley - Credit: Google

Part of a third-floor flat in East Finchley was damaged earlier today (March 6) after a fire broke out at a shop on High Road.

Located on the junction with Lincoln Road, four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were sent to the shop, which has flats sitting above, after London Fire Brigade was called at 14:33.

Fire crews from Hornsey, Kentish Town and Finchley fire stations attended the scene, with the fire under control by 15:57.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.