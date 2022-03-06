Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
No injuries reported after fire damages East Finchley flat

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:05 PM March 6, 2022
Updated: 4:33 PM March 6, 2022
Part of a third-floor flat in East Finchley was damaged earlier today (March 6) after a fire broke out at a shop on High Road.

Located on the junction with Lincoln Road, four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were sent to the shop, which has flats sitting above, after London Fire Brigade was called at 14:33. 

Fire crews from Hornsey, Kentish Town and Finchley fire stations attended the scene, with the fire under control by 15:57.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

