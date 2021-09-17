Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Haringey Green Lanes flat fire sees 40 firefighters tackle blaze

Georgina McCartney

Published: 10:31 AM September 17, 2021   
Antepliler Restaurant

A flat above Antepliler Restaurant caught fire - Credit: Georgina McCartney

Firefighters tackled a fire above a shop in Grand Parade, Green Lanes for almost two hours this morning (September 17).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the Haringey flat above a shop at 7.17am and the fire was under control by 9.07am.

Part of a flat in the mansard roof level was damaged by fire, but there were no reports of any injuries, according to the brigade.

Fire crews from Holloway, Hornsey, Stoke Newington and Tottenham fire stations attended, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

fire engine

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Green Lanes this morning (September 17) - Credit: Georgina McCartney

Residents in neighbouring buildings were evacuated at around 7am.

Part of Green Lanes has since been cordoned off.

Restaurant worker Christian Storer, 36, lives in a nearby flat.

He told the Ham&High: “There was smoke, the doorbell was ringing a lot and then the neighbours all got together and got everyone out of the flat.”

Ahmet Ustunsurmeli, 61, owner of Antepliler restaurant, situated below the flat, claimed the property had been unoccupied for around one month.

He said there was "a lot of water coming from the top floor".

He added: “I will take [the police’s] advice and open later today”.

fire engine

The fire broke out above a shop - Credit: Georgina McCartney

