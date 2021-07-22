'One of my lovebirds is missing' - Can you help?
Benjamin Salmon
- Credit: Miguel Fernandez
A Tufnell Park man whose pet bird has been missing since June 15 has pleaded for help finding her, offering an undisclosed reward.
Miguel Fernandez described the three-year-old female lovebird, named Caracola, as having a green and yellow body, a black masked head, a red beak and big bold black and white eyes.
The 41-year-old said the bird can be distinguished by a claw that is growing in a different way to the others.
The bird is the alpha female of the group, and does not have a ring or a microchip.
Mr Fernandez – originally from Spain and currently unemployed – said he is “willing to reward if someone has found her and return her back to her family”.
He said has a deep affection for his four lovebirds and that they helped helped him through difficult times both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.
If you have information, please call Mr Fernandez at 07576 942544.
