'One of my lovebirds is missing' - Can you help?

Benjamin Salmon

Published: 8:29 AM July 22, 2021   
Miguel Fernandez's three-year-old female lovebird Caracola, with the black masked head and a red beak, is missing

A Tufnell Park man whose pet bird has been missing since June 15 has pleaded for help finding her, offering an undisclosed reward.

Miguel Fernandez described the three-year-old female lovebird, named Caracola, as having a green and yellow body, a black masked head, a red beak and big bold black and white eyes.

The 41-year-old said the bird can be distinguished by a claw that is growing in a different way to the others.

The bird is the alpha female of the group, and does not have a ring or a microchip.

Miguel Fernandez's three-year-old female lovebird Caracola, with the black masked head and a red beak, is missing

Mr Fernandez – originally from Spain and currently unemployed – said he is “willing to reward if someone has found her and return her back to her family”.

He said has a deep affection for his four lovebirds and that they helped helped him through difficult times both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you have information, please call Mr Fernandez at 07576 942544.

Miguel Fernandez's three-year-old female lovebird Caracola is missing

