Alex Odogwu: Inquest rules death of 94-year-old in Finchley Road crash was accident

PUBLISHED: 14:42 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 10 February 2020

The scene of the fatal crash in Finchley Road from last April. Picture: MPS Camden

The death of a 94-year-old man run over by a lorry in Finchley Road was an accident, an inquest has ruled.

On April 4 last year Alex Odogwu was killed only yards from his Spring Grove retirement home by a large goods vehicle as he crossed the road outside Finchley and Frognal station.

Coroner Dr Richard Brittain said the collision in the road's six-lane traffic was not the driver's fault, as Mr Odogwu - a retired shipping broker - was not in view of any of the lorry's mirrors, despite one being out of position.

The coroner determined the Finchley resident, who was born in Nigeria in 1924 and previously lived in Notting Hill, died from multiple injuries including severe injuries to his head.

Concluding on February 7 at St Pancras Coroner's Court, Dr Brittain said: "I would like to record my condolences to Mr Odogwu's family in these sad circumstances of death."

