Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

PUBLISHED: 12:33 08 April 2019

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Archant

Police investigating the lorry accident which left a 94 year old pensioner dead in Finchley Road last week are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man who died – who has not been named, was struck by a lorry outside of Finchley Road station shortly after 3pm on Thursday 4 April.

The emergency services were called but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Now Scotland Yard are calling for help from the public.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, and in particular anyone who has dashcam footage of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with CAD reference 4427/04APR or the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820.

