Finchley Road car crash: Man arrested and person taken to hospital after British Transport Police collision

Police attending the scene. Picture: @999London | Twitter @999London | Twitter

A person has been arrested and one man taken to hospital after a collision in Finchley Road on Wednesday night between a British Transport Police car and another vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A person has been arrested and one man taken to hospital after a collision in Finchley Road on Wednesday night involving a British Transport Police car.

Police were called at 10.25pm to the stretch between Finchley Road Station and Swiss Cottage following a collision between two cars.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Another person involved had a “medical episode”, said the Met, and was taken ill to hospital.

It is understood the BTP car was “nudged” which then prompted the incident.

The AA temporarily shut part of Finchley Road, reporting on Wednesday night: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious accident on A41 Finchley Road Southbound between (Finchley Road Station) and (Swiss Cottage).

“The northbound side is down to one running lane as a result.”