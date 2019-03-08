Finchley Road crash: Man killed after being hit by lorry

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden Archant

A man has been killed after being hit by a lorry in Finchley Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 3.10pm to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian. When paramedics and officers arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Finchley Road is currently closed in both directions near the O2 Centre, and Finchley Road and Frognal station is closed to trains and passengers.

The man’s next of kin has not yet been informed.