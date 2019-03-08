Finchley Road crash: Man killed after being hit by lorry
PUBLISHED: 17:21 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 04 April 2019
Archant
A man has been killed after being hit by a lorry in Finchley Road.
Police were called at 3.10pm to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian. When paramedics and officers arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Finchley Road is currently closed in both directions near the O2 Centre, and Finchley Road and Frognal station is closed to trains and passengers.
The man’s next of kin has not yet been informed.