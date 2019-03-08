Search

Finchley Road 02 Centre hosts flower-themed fundraising events for Barnardos and Hampstead School of Art

PUBLISHED: 11:45 02 June 2019

A still life class being led by the Hampstead School of Art. Picture: Hampstead School of Art/O2 Centre

Archant

Finchley Road's O2 Centre hosted a weekend of flower-themed charity fundraising events in aid of Barnardos and the Hampstead School of Art to co-incide with the Chelsea Flower Show.

Last week the shopping centre celebrated in green-fingered style with a series of events including still life drawing and classes for children to learn the basics of floristry and plant-potting.

Events took place from May 21 to 25.

Using sustainable plant pots made from biodegradable materials, families were able to work together to plant their flowers before taking them home.

On Sunday May 25, the focus turned to drawing the natural world, with help from students at the Hampstead School of Art.

Students from the college helped would-be artists paint in the style of Monet - and the proceeds are to be reinvested into the art school.

Money made by the floristry and plant-pot making events will be donated to Barnados.

Isabel H Langtry, Principal of Hampstead School of Art said: "We were delighted to be be working with the O2 Centre in widening public engagement in art making and well-being."

