Two people flee in Finchley flat fire caused by faulty radiator

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:55 AM November 30, 2021
Updated: 11:04 AM November 30, 2021
Firefighters were called to Diploma Avenue in East Finchley, where a blaze had broken out in a third floor flat

Firefighters were called to Diploma Avenue in East Finchley, where a blaze had broken out in a third floor flat - Credit: Google

A fire that broke out in a third floor flat in Finchley is thought to have been caused by a fault in an electric radiator.

Firefighters were called to Diploma Avenue in East Finchley just after 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (November 29), and had the blaze under control within half an hour. 

They helped a man and a woman flee the building, who were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

A small part of the five-roomed flat was damaged by the fire. 

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the fire is "believed to have been caused by a fault in an electric radiator".

About 15 firefighters from Finchley and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene with three fire engines.

