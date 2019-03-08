Search

Council to consider a 20mph speed limit in East Finchley after two pedestrians killed this year

PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 11 July 2019

Neighbours bring flowers to the scene of the accident at the pedestrian crossing on East End Rd in East Finchley after a toddler was struck-and-killed by a car. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Tighter speed restrictions in East Finchley moved a step forward last night as the Finchley and Golders Green area committee backed a move to lower the limit.

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly HancockAn onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

The panel will now propose a 20mph limit across East Finchley, and for a new filter light system at the junction of Church Lane and East Finchley High Road. The plans will be put before Barnet's Environment Committee later this year.

This follows the deaths of two people this year on East Finchley's roads. In March a woman was killed when she was hit by a car while crossing the High Road. Two months later a toddler died after being hit by a car in East End Road.

Thousands of people signed a petition after the three-year-old's death, calling for a 20mph limit across the area.

East Finchley councillor Arjun Mittra (Lab), who proposed both measures said: "It is very clear what residents in East Finchley want, as over 2,000 signed a petition for a ward wide 20mph zone, and for action to make the crossing outside Martin School safer. We have passed one stage in getting this done, but there is much more to do, in particular we need to consider how to fund this, given the severe cuts to Council budgets.

