Children raise money for Ukrainian refugees by knocking on car doors

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 4:59 PM March 4, 2022
three 11-year-old girls and one 6-year-old girl holding ukraine flag

"This could have been me trapped in the war in Ukraine." - Credit: Xanthe Steen

Four girls from a cul-de-sac in north London took advantage of the Tube strike on Thursday to help the refugees and children of Ukraine.

With the support of their neighbours, three 11-year-old girls and one 6-year-old girl spent Wednesday evening baking cupcakes. 

On Thursday, after school, the children circled the Finchley Road and Swiss Cottage roundabout, knocked on car windows around Swiss Cottage and Finchley Road, and offered cupcakes to bored commuters in return for donations to the Ukrainian cause.

They raised £550 in one evening.

Acacia Steen-Recanati, 11, said: “My great grandparents were from Kyiv and Odesa so I must be an eighth Ukrainian -  this could have been me trapped in the war in Ukraine. My grandad works on a charity helping asylum seekers, so I wanted to help Ukrainian refugees."

Acacia's mum, Xanthe, said she finds it difficult to hear such terrible stories and do nothing. 

Emma, who also took part in the cupcake sale, said: “I’m adopted from St Petersburg so I must have been born there but since then I have been in London. I feel bad for the people of Ukraine.”

