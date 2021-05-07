Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Final pensioner moved out of Mary Feilding Guild care home in Highgate

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:49 PM May 7, 2021   
Mary Feilding Guild, in View Road

The new owner said it hoped to share redevelopment plans "in the near future" - Credit: Polly Hancock

All residents have now left the Mary Feilding Guild care home in Highgate. 

The final pensioner packed their bags on Thursday (May 6) after the new owner decided to close the home, which has been renamed Highgate House.

Highgate Care took over from Mary Feilding Guild in March and immediately announced it was to close the facility, giving 16 residents aged between 85 and 104 until the end of May to move on.  

The closure drew widespread criticism including from residents, their families, local MP Catherine West, Highgate councillor Liz Morris, the Highgate Society, the Highgate Neighbourhood Forum, local church leaders, and elderly care experts.  

Committee papers from Haringey Council show pre-planning application proposals for the building’s demolition and redevelopment as a new 72-bed care home.  

“We are currently putting together initial designs for consultation with the local authority and neighbours and hope to be able to share plans in the near future,” a spokesperson for Highgate Care said.  

Despite there being no residents left, Highgate House will remain open until May 31 with skeleton staff. 

Residents outside Mary Feilding Guild home rallying against their "appalling" treatment

Residents' efforts to halt the closure were quashed - Credit: Polly Hancock

