Clarks closing: Closure of Muswell Hill shoe shop adds to high street ‘void’

Clarks in Muswell Hill will close in February. Picture; Google Archant

The Muswell Hill branch of shoe shop Clarks will close in February, store bosses have confirmed.

The shop, on the Broadway, will shut on February 11 after the national chain decided to end its lease.

A spokesperson said: “Clarks continually reviews all of its stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible offering and environment on the high street to its customers.

As a result, we have decided to exit the lease on our Muswell Hill store and therefore the store will cease trading.”

Clarks confirmed they were “doing everything we can” to minimise the impact on its staff.

The news has caused upset in Muswell Hill, with many concerned about the loss to the high street.

Diana O’Sullivan told the Broadway: “Online shopping is creating a void in our communities. We guess it will become either a cafe,estate agent or at worst yet another charity shop.”