Father's Day messages from schoolchildren

Published: 8:30 AM June 20, 2021 Updated: 8:48 AM June 20, 2021

To mark Father's Day, children from St Peter's Church of England Primary School have written special messages to their dads and other loved ones.

Acting deputy headteacher Alice Ducros, who is also English coordinator, said: "With Father’s Day coming up, the children were really excited to write to a special person in their lives.

"The children in year 1 and 2 put so much effort into their messages and have been so excited to show them. We felt it was also important to give the children a purpose for writing and to see their writing published in a newspaper."

These messages can also be found in this week's Ham & High newspaper as the children wrote them.

Year 1

Dear Dad, Thank you for taycing my to the park. I love you. Love Lexi

Dear Dad, I Hope you have a lovely Happy Father’s day. Thank you for looking after me. Thank you for loving me so much. I love you so much. Love Khadija

Dear Dad. Have a lovely fathers day and I miss you. I hope that you could visit us. Love Matthew

Dear Dad. Thank you for being the best dad. I love you. Love Natalie

Dear Dad. I love you because you are speshl to me. Have a good fathers day. Love Esme

Happy Fathurs day. Thank you for looking after me. Love from Yara

Dear Dady. I hope you have a good day. I love you to much. Love Yafi

Dear Dad, Hapey farthers day. Thank you for playing football whith me. From Zakariya

Dear Dad. I luve you bcose you are cind. You are the best. Luve Cruz.

Dear Dad I hope you have a lovely Happy Father’s day. Thank you for looking after me. Thank you for loving me so much. Love Gwen

Dear Dady. I love you. Thanks for loocing aftu me. Love Clara

Dear Dad, I love you I miss you. Thank you for looking after me. Happy fathers day. Love Finley

Dear Dad, Thank you for laking after me and thank you for take me were I wunt. Love Mostafa

Dear Dad, Happy Fathers Day. Thank you for looking after me. You are the bets dad. Love James

Dear Daddy, Happy Fathers Day I love you more than ever. Love Dakota

Dear Dad Happy fathers Day. Thank you for takeing care of me and looking after me as well. I love you invinity. Love Senai

Dear Mum, thank you for sending me to this school. Love Umar

Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. I love you because you make me laugh. Love Zena

Dear Daddy. Thankyoo for loocing aftar me and loocing out for me. Hope you have a nise fathers day. Love Selma

Dear Dad, Happy Fathers Day. Thank you for looking after me. Thanks for cooking me food. Love Francis

Dear Dady, Happy fathers day. Thankyoo for alwas loveing me. Love Sophie

Dear Dad, I love you beacos you tac me to the parke and you are the best dad. Love Aaliyah

Dear Daddy, I hope you have a nise day. Thank you for looking arfter me. You are the best daddy in the hole wide wold. Love Freddy

Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. I love you dad. You are the best dad. Faic you for givin me tois and gifs. Love Iqra

Dear Dad, I love you. I am going to miss you. You are the best dad. Love Zayd

Dear Dad I love you very much. Thank you for looking after me. You are the best dad Love Sam

My God father is like a daddy to me. We go for bike rides and sometimes he picks me up from school. I am so happy! Love May-Thao

Year 2

A father and son enjoying some time together - Credit: Archant