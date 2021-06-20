Father's Day messages from schoolchildren
Schoolchildren, St Peter's Church of England Primary School
To mark Father's Day, children from St Peter's Church of England Primary School have written special messages to their dads and other loved ones.
Acting deputy headteacher Alice Ducros, who is also English coordinator, said: "With Father’s Day coming up, the children were really excited to write to a special person in their lives.
"The children in year 1 and 2 put so much effort into their messages and have been so excited to show them. We felt it was also important to give the children a purpose for writing and to see their writing published in a newspaper."
These messages can also be found in this week's Ham & High newspaper as the children wrote them.
Year 1
- Dear Dad, Thank you for taycing my to the park. I love you. Love Lexi
- Dear Dad, I Hope you have a lovely Happy Father’s day. Thank you for looking after me. Thank you for loving me so much. I love you so much. Love Khadija
- Dear Dad. Have a lovely fathers day and I miss you. I hope that you could visit us. Love Matthew
- Dear Dad. Thank you for being the best dad. I love you. Love Natalie
- Dear Dad. I love you because you are speshl to me. Have a good fathers day. Love Esme
- Happy Fathurs day. Thank you for looking after me. Love from Yara
- Dear Dady. I hope you have a good day. I love you to much. Love Yafi
- Dear Dad, Hapey farthers day. Thank you for playing football whith me. From Zakariya
- Dear Dad. I luve you bcose you are cind. You are the best. Luve Cruz.
- Dear Dad I hope you have a lovely Happy Father’s day. Thank you for looking after me. Thank you for loving me so much. Love Gwen
- Dear Dady. I love you. Thanks for loocing aftu me. Love Clara
- Dear Dad, I love you I miss you. Thank you for looking after me. Happy fathers day. Love Finley
- Dear Dad, Thank you for laking after me and thank you for take me were I wunt. Love Mostafa
- Dear Dad, Happy Fathers Day. Thank you for looking after me. You are the bets dad. Love James
- Dear Daddy, Happy Fathers Day I love you more than ever. Love Dakota
- Dear Dad Happy fathers Day. Thank you for takeing care of me and looking after me as well. I love you invinity. Love Senai
- Dear Mum, thank you for sending me to this school. Love Umar
- Daddy, Happy Father’s Day. I love you because you make me laugh. Love Zena
- Dear Daddy. Thankyoo for loocing aftar me and loocing out for me. Hope you have a nise fathers day. Love Selma
- Dear Dad, Happy Fathers Day. Thank you for looking after me. Thanks for cooking me food. Love Francis
- Dear Dady, Happy fathers day. Thankyoo for alwas loveing me. Love Sophie
- Dear Dad, I love you beacos you tac me to the parke and you are the best dad. Love Aaliyah
- Dear Daddy, I hope you have a nise day. Thank you for looking arfter me. You are the best daddy in the hole wide wold. Love Freddy
- Dear Dad, Happy Father’s Day. I love you dad. You are the best dad. Faic you for givin me tois and gifs. Love Iqra
- Dear Dad, I love you. I am going to miss you. You are the best dad. Love Zayd
- Dear Dad I love you very much. Thank you for looking after me. You are the best dad Love Sam
- My God father is like a daddy to me. We go for bike rides and sometimes he picks me up from school. I am so happy! Love May-Thao
Year 2
- To Dad, Happy favourite day. I rilee appreciate you. I love you so much. You are the best dad. Love Scarlett
- Dear Dad you really are the best dad ever in my life. Thank you for teaching me Quran. Thank you for bring me to school. Love Zara
- Dear Dad, I love you when you play and make stuff with me. I especially love you teaching me how to do my homework. I hope you have a relaxing day. Love Zolboot
- To Grandad, Uncle, Papa. Thank you for looking after me. I love you guys so much! You are the best men of my life! Lots of Love, Philip
- To Uncle, Thank you for being a grate uncle and bringing the kids. Love Zainab
- To Philip, you are my favourite uncle. I love you so much. Thank you for taking care of me. You make me so hapy. Love Shayla
- To my dad. Happy Fathers Day. Thank you for always taking care of me ,Adam and Dorean and for keeping us safe. I love you because you play with me all my favourite games. Love Lujien
- To Dady. I hope you enjoy and have a lovey fathers day. Love Evelyn
- To baby Nike, thank you for being a happy baby brother. You are the best and I love how you play with me. You are so kind and you take me to school. Love your big sister Aaliyah
- Hey Dad, It’s me Kai and guess what? Happy Father day lad. Have a good day dad. I love you, from Kai
- To Dad, Happy Fathers day. Thank you for takeing care and thank you for looking after me. I appreciate your worc. Love Adele
- To Dad, I appreciate that you take care of me now I take care of you. You are such a wonderful dad and I love you. Love Eza
- To Grandad Happy father’s Day, Have a lovely father’s day. I am so grateful for you. Love form Delis
- To Bane, thank you for taking care of me and you are wonderful. I miss you and I wil never forget you, from Maksim
- Dear Dad I hope you have a lovely fathers day. You take care of me, you are the best. I love you very much Love Maya
- To Dad. Thank you for being the best dad in my life. Thanks for taking care of me. From Raeesa
- To Father I am thankful for all the things you gave me. I hope you have a great father’s day. From Ibrahim
- To Dad, Thank you for looking after me and I appreciate all you do for me. You are wonderful, Love Mina
- To Dad, ,thank you for loving me and I love it when you kiss me. Love Mehmed
- To Uncle Mohamed, Thank you for all the things you do for me and thank you for looking after me and taking me places. Love Aya
- Dear Grandad, I hop you hav a brilant Favers Day and thank you for doing evreefing for are famlee. From Zac
- To Dad I hope you have a special and wonderful day. I appreciate how you look after me. Love Jamila
- To Dad, I like when you take care of me. Thak you for all the toys. From Bryan
- To Daddy, I hope you have a nise Father’s Day and a greta day. Love Kitty.
- To Dad. Dad is my hero. Dadd’s my love. I love you Daddy. Love Amira
- Dear Dad, I love you so nuch. Thank you for playing with me. Love Hudaifa
- To Dad, I love you dad because you awals tac care of me and mace me happy. I love you Love Sophie
- Dear Dad, I love you because you always taike care of me. Love Siyana- Ray-ya
- Happy Farfas day. Dad I love you. You are the best dad in world. Love Raha
- To dad Happy Farths day Dad I love you. I hope you have a good day. I love you dad. Hamza
- Happy Father’s Day you are the best dad ever thank you for everything and I hope you have an amazing day. Love you Ritaj