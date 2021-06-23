Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Woman killed in Camden car crash

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 7:50 AM June 23, 2021   
Oakley Square where the fatal crash took place

Oakley Square where the fatal crash took place - Credit: Google

A woman in her 20s has been killed in a car crash in Camden.

The victim, a pedestrian, was hit by a car in Oakley Square, near Mornington Crescent tube station, just before 2am on Sunday.

Emergency services were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle stopped, according to Scotland Yard, and has not been arrested. 

Police are now appealing for witnesses. 

Det Const Leo Christian from the serious collision investigation unit, who leads the investigation, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young woman has lost her life. 

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have dashcam footage or who has seen what happened, to come forward.

He continued: “Our thoughts remain with the victim and her family at this very difficult time for them.

"We are working hard to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

"Please do let us know if you were in the area and saw what happened."

The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0208 246 9820 or 101, quoting CAD 801/20JUN21. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
