A cyclist has died following a crash with a HGV lorry outside Holborn Station in Kingsway - Credit: Google

Police are appealing to trace a key witness and the next of kin of a cyclist who died in a crash with a HGV lorry in Holborn.

Emergency services were called just after 10am yesterday (March 1) following a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a lorry outside Holborn Station in Kingsway.

Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended, but sadly the cyclist - a woman in her late 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist investigators are hoping to identify a woman identified as a potential key witness, who handed in the victim’s mobile phone after it fell to the ground during the collision.

It is also thought she may have witnessed the collision itself.

Det Sgt Rebecca Collens, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

"If you were driving in the area please check your dashcam for any recordings that may have captured this collision.”

The HGV driver stopped at the scene, and there have been no arrests.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1888 /01Mar.