Family appeal to trace missing man who walks dog on Hampstead Heath

Published: 3:22 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM January 8, 2021

The family of a 23-year-old man who went missing on Thursday night (January 7) are appealing for the public's help to trace him.

Cal Stuart was last seen in Friern Barnet, and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He often walks his husky dog, Rocco, on Hampstead Heath.

Cal with his dog Rocco - Credit: C Stuart

Cal is white, 6 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build and with brown hair. When he went missing he was wearing a black beanie hat, a worker's reflective high-vis jacket, black waterproof trousers and black trainers.

He has a tattoo of three dots by his right eye, a star tattoo by his left eye and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency line 101 quoting CAD6435.

Alternatively contact the confidential missing persons helpline on 116 000.