Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Family appeal to trace missing man who walks dog on Hampstead Heath

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:22 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 4:18 PM January 8, 2021
Cal who is missing

Cal Stuart, who is missing - Credit: J Stuart

The family of a 23-year-old man who went missing on Thursday night (January 7) are appealing for the public's help to trace him.

Cal Stuart was last seen in Friern Barnet, and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He often walks his husky dog, Rocco, on Hampstead Heath.

Cal with his dog Rocco`

Cal with his dog Rocco - Credit: C Stuart

Cal is white, 6 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build and with brown hair. When he went missing he was wearing a black beanie hat, a worker's reflective high-vis jacket, black waterproof trousers and black trainers.

He has a tattoo of three dots by his right eye, a star tattoo by his left eye and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency line 101 quoting CAD6435.

Alternatively contact the confidential missing persons helpline on 116 000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead residents rally against 'Mediterranean' house plans
  2. 2 Cricks Corner café remains after Islington Council rejects house conversion
  3. 3 Two 17-year-olds charged after alleged knifepoint robbery in Highgate
  1. 4 Angus Anderson: Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Highgate centre's artist
  2. 5 Police officer honoured for work supporting children with cancer
  3. 6 Number of Covid patients at the Royal Free doubles in a week to 400
  4. 7 Arsenal Matt Macey departs for Hibernian
  5. 8 Hampstead Heath bosses urge public not to abuse staff
  6. 9 Resident fears health at risk by Haverstock Hill cycle lanes amid legal challenge
  7. 10 Care service changes made 'under cover of Covid'
Hampstead News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Thoughtless' Haverstock Hill partygoers fined for Covid breach

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

New year message: In 2020 NHS workers saved my life

Michael Rosen

person

Charity News

'It can happen to anyone': Muswell Hill man makes soup for homeless

Sally Patterson

person

Cricket

Hornsey Cricket Club pay tribute to team legend Johnny Bruce

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus