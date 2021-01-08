Family appeal to trace missing man who walks dog on Hampstead Heath
- Credit: J Stuart
The family of a 23-year-old man who went missing on Thursday night (January 7) are appealing for the public's help to trace him.
Cal Stuart was last seen in Friern Barnet, and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He often walks his husky dog, Rocco, on Hampstead Heath.
Cal is white, 6 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build and with brown hair. When he went missing he was wearing a black beanie hat, a worker's reflective high-vis jacket, black waterproof trousers and black trainers.
He has a tattoo of three dots by his right eye, a star tattoo by his left eye and a nose piercing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non-emergency line 101 quoting CAD6435.
Alternatively contact the confidential missing persons helpline on 116 000.
Most Read
- 1 Hampstead residents rally against 'Mediterranean' house plans
- 2 Cricks Corner café remains after Islington Council rejects house conversion
- 3 Two 17-year-olds charged after alleged knifepoint robbery in Highgate
- 4 Angus Anderson: Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Highgate centre's artist
- 5 Police officer honoured for work supporting children with cancer
- 6 Number of Covid patients at the Royal Free doubles in a week to 400
- 7 Arsenal Matt Macey departs for Hibernian
- 8 Hampstead Heath bosses urge public not to abuse staff
- 9 Resident fears health at risk by Haverstock Hill cycle lanes amid legal challenge
- 10 Care service changes made 'under cover of Covid'