Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

See inside the new superhero kids' clothing store with indoor bike ramps

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 3:26 PM July 24, 2021   
Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

On the ramps at Fabric Flavours - Credit: Fabric Flavours

A children's clothing brand has opened a new store in Childs Hill - complete with special rooms where youngsters can try out new bikes and scooters.

Fabric Flavours launched the two-storey shop last week in the former Vargail Paints in Cricklewood Lane, off Finchley Road.

As well as its range of superhero-inspired clothing, the store stocks scooters and Frog bikes.

Downstairs are custom-built "velorooms", built in collaboration with Four One Skate Parks, where kids can try out the vehicles while parents watch on with a drink in hand.

Fabric Flavours owner Ezekiel Sweiry said: "When the opportunity came up for us to take over the shop I jumped at it.

You may also want to watch:

"I wanted to create a space that could become a hub for families in the local community to come and shop, hang out and have fun.

"The renovation was a huge undertaking especially because I wanted to preserve as many of the original features as possible. I’m particularly pleased with how the original concrete floor was retained. One of my favourite features are the reinforced walk-on glass floors which give customers an aspect into the Velorooms and gives the store a modern and industrial feel.”

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

Inside Fabric Flavours - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

Scootin' - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

A custom-designed "veloroom" (in progress) - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

Picking up speed - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

A custom-designed "veloroom" - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

Trying out a scooter in the 'veloroom' - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

Construction on the velorooms - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

Superman, shopping - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Fabric Flavours, Cricklewood Lane, Finchley Road, Childs Hill, Barnet

The Cricklewood Lane site was previously Vargail Paints - Credit: Fabric Flavours

Most Read

  1. 1 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds
  2. 2 Nancy Jirira wins Fortune Green by-election, holding on to Lib Dem council seat
  3. 3 Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper
  1. 4 Teenager's artwork reimagines grandfather's class photo
  2. 5 Highgate's assassin: the student hostel where a murder was planned
  3. 6 'Cash cows': Leaseholders fight for clarity and better value over 'huge bills'
  4. 7 £5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home
  5. 8 Modern murder mysteries set in the heart of Hampstead
  6. 9 Crouch End Festival Chorus: Alexandra Palace Theatre
  7. 10 'The flood took everything': Maida Vale family watched floods destroy home
Hampstead News
North London News
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart

Cycling

'That's life': Tao Geoghegan Hart on his debut Tour de France

Ziad Chaudry Ziad Chaudry

person
A driver gets out to look at the new width restriction on Church Row, Hampstead

Video

Scraped vehicles and traffic chaos after bollards moved

Benjamin Salmon

Logo Icon
Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace

Music

Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane, Highgate

Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus