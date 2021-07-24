Gallery
See inside the new superhero kids' clothing store with indoor bike ramps
A children's clothing brand has opened a new store in Childs Hill - complete with special rooms where youngsters can try out new bikes and scooters.
Fabric Flavours launched the two-storey shop last week in the former Vargail Paints in Cricklewood Lane, off Finchley Road.
As well as its range of superhero-inspired clothing, the store stocks scooters and Frog bikes.
Downstairs are custom-built "velorooms", built in collaboration with Four One Skate Parks, where kids can try out the vehicles while parents watch on with a drink in hand.
Fabric Flavours owner Ezekiel Sweiry said: "When the opportunity came up for us to take over the shop I jumped at it.
"I wanted to create a space that could become a hub for families in the local community to come and shop, hang out and have fun.
"The renovation was a huge undertaking especially because I wanted to preserve as many of the original features as possible. I’m particularly pleased with how the original concrete floor was retained. One of my favourite features are the reinforced walk-on glass floors which give customers an aspect into the Velorooms and gives the store a modern and industrial feel.”
