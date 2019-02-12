Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Extra stop-and-search powers were in force last night after a man was stabbed in Camden.

Section 60 powers were in force in Hampstead, Kentish Town and Camden Town after a man turned up to accident and emergency at the Royal Free Hospital with stab injuries.

Police believed that as he presented himself to hospital, that the incident may have taken place nearby. They are not linking it with recent fatal stabbings in Euston and Wood Green.

Section 60 orders give police the right to search people in a defined area when they believe that serious violence will take place, and their actions will prevent it.

They can also search people if they believe a person is carrying a dangerous object or offensive weapon.

It differs from standard stop-and-search powers in that anybody can be searched without suspicion they have been involved in crime.

The order ran from 3pm on Sunday to 4am today. It’s not currently believed that the order will be extended to a second night.

Scotland Yard is investigating the incidents. No arrests have been made.