Muswell Hill XR group ‘die-in’ and stop traffic in campaign for more ambitious climate crisis action

PUBLISHED: 18:17 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 28 August 2020

Muswell Hill XR activists stop traffic in the Broadway. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

Muswell Hill’s Extinction Rebellion (XR) group stopped traffic around the high street on Friday in their first post-lockdown demo to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

Activists sang “rise up” as they marched from Planet Organic down the Broadway and back – intermittently stopping to “die-in” on the various road crossings they passed.

The demo aimed to raise awareness of national XR action on September 1 – with the group hoping to persuade parliament to back a new Climate and Ecological Emergency bill (CEE) which would enshrine the climate crisis in law and commit the government to curbing carbon emissions, restoring the natural environment and holding a “citizen’s assembly” to discuss policy on the issue.

XR activist Jessica told this newspaper: “It’s so important. We will all be dead by the time the planet is four and half degrees warmer.”

Another activist, taking part in his first XR action, said he had found people in Muswell Hill “really receptive” to the climate crisis message.

