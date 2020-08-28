Muswell Hill XR group ‘die-in’ and stop traffic in campaign for more ambitious climate crisis action

Muswell Hill XR activists stop traffic in the Broadway. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

Muswell Hill’s Extinction Rebellion (XR) group stopped traffic around the high street on Friday in their first post-lockdown demo to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Muswell Hill XR activists stop traffic in the Broadway. Picture: Sam Volpe Muswell Hill XR activists stop traffic in the Broadway. Picture: Sam Volpe

Activists sang “rise up” as they marched from Planet Organic down the Broadway and back – intermittently stopping to “die-in” on the various road crossings they passed.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Camden charities warn government funding ‘not quick enough’ and children are pandemic’s ‘hidden victims’

The demo aimed to raise awareness of national XR action on September 1 – with the group hoping to persuade parliament to back a new Climate and Ecological Emergency bill (CEE) which would enshrine the climate crisis in law and commit the government to curbing carbon emissions, restoring the natural environment and holding a “citizen’s assembly” to discuss policy on the issue.

XR activist Jessica told this newspaper: “It’s so important. We will all be dead by the time the planet is four and half degrees warmer.”

Muswell Hill XR activists stop traffic in the Broadway. Picture: Sam Volpe Muswell Hill XR activists stop traffic in the Broadway. Picture: Sam Volpe

Another activist, taking part in his first XR action, said he had found people in Muswell Hill “really receptive” to the climate crisis message.