Extinction Rebellion mocks up high street deaths over climate 'inaction'

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:31 AM November 22, 2021
XR activists outside Waterlow Park

XR activists outside Waterlow Park. Some feigned death as part of the protest - Credit: Polly Hancock

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Highgate staged a “die-in” on Sunday to highlight the grave impacts of the climate emergency.

Members from the environmental group lay on yoga mats in Highgate High Street, outside Waterlow Park, covered by a shroud and a mock gravestone which described how and when they “died” from the effects of climate change.

The actions of the recently relaunched XR branch on November 21 came as a call to local politicians to take urgent action to help save the planet.

XR members are buried under sheets as part of the 'die-in'

XR members are buried under sheets as part of the 'die-in' - Credit: Polly Hancock

Members held aloft flags and handed out flyers

Members held aloft flags and handed out flyers - Credit: Polly Hancock

Jane Leggett, a member of XR Highgate, said the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow had failed, and that people needed to make their voices heard.  

“In Highgate we have a lot of knowledge and understanding of the climate and ecological emergency, and many put in a lot of work – but there is very little visible action. Let’s change that,” she said. 

A die-in is a protest where participants feign death to promote a particular cause.  

Local members of XR have been involved in campaigns during the last 18 months including over the Parkland Walk and the Edmonton incinerator.

Marcus from XR sings through a megaphone

Marcus from XR sings through a megaphone - Credit: Polly Hancock

Members crossing the road before the protest

Members crossing the road before the protest - Credit: Polly Hancock

Climate Emergency
Climate Change
Highgate News
Haringey News
North London News

