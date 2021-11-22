Gallery
Extinction Rebellion mocks up high street deaths over climate 'inaction'
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Extinction Rebellion (XR) Highgate staged a “die-in” on Sunday to highlight the grave impacts of the climate emergency.
Members from the environmental group lay on yoga mats in Highgate High Street, outside Waterlow Park, covered by a shroud and a mock gravestone which described how and when they “died” from the effects of climate change.
The actions of the recently relaunched XR branch on November 21 came as a call to local politicians to take urgent action to help save the planet.
Jane Leggett, a member of XR Highgate, said the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow had failed, and that people needed to make their voices heard.
“In Highgate we have a lot of knowledge and understanding of the climate and ecological emergency, and many put in a lot of work – but there is very little visible action. Let’s change that,” she said.
A die-in is a protest where participants feign death to promote a particular cause.
Local members of XR have been involved in campaigns during the last 18 months including over the Parkland Walk and the Edmonton incinerator.
