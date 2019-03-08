Fortismere School's photography students to exhibit work at Peltz Gallery

The group of Fortismere Year 12 pupils whose work is being exhibited at the Peltz Gallery. Picture: Guy Holden Archant

Visitors to the Peltz Gallery over the next week will get the chance to see life through the lens of Year 12 Fortismere School students, as their work goes on display.

The A-level pupils have taken the pictures as part of their photography course, around the theme of "globalisation".

The photographs are meant to convey the social and economic changes that are part of globalisation, while the planet becomes more interconnected.

The work will be on display at the gallery in Gordon Square until July 26.

Student Eliot Tanner said: "Each of us have a unique vision on what globalisation means to us that will inform the public and hopefully encourage others to make the world a better place in the future. Being offered the opportunity to present at the Peltz has pushed me to respond to a topic which is both current and extremely important."

Director of the Peltz Gallery, Annie Coombes said: "The Fortismere students have showed a great deal of maturity in their photography and curation. It should give us all hope."

