Fortismere School's photography students to exhibit work at Peltz Gallery

PUBLISHED: 10:35 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 18 July 2019

The group of Fortismere Year 12 pupils whose work is being exhibited at the Peltz Gallery. Picture: Guy Holden

The group of Fortismere Year 12 pupils whose work is being exhibited at the Peltz Gallery. Picture: Guy Holden

Archant

Visitors to the Peltz Gallery over the next week will get the chance to see life through the lens of Year 12 Fortismere School students, as their work goes on display.

Photography students Cecily Piesold , Flora Jones , Cyrus Marks , Nancy Gonzalez looking at the display before it opens to the public on July 17. Picture: Guy HoldenPhotography students Cecily Piesold , Flora Jones , Cyrus Marks , Nancy Gonzalez looking at the display before it opens to the public on July 17. Picture: Guy Holden

The A-level pupils have taken the pictures as part of their photography course, around the theme of "globalisation".

The photographs are meant to convey the social and economic changes that are part of globalisation, while the planet becomes more interconnected.

The work will be on display at the gallery in Gordon Square until July 26.

Student Eliot Tanner said: "Each of us have a unique vision on what globalisation means to us that will inform the public and hopefully encourage others to make the world a better place in the future. Being offered the opportunity to present at the Peltz has pushed me to respond to a topic which is both current and extremely important."

Alex Clarke with his photographs at the exhibiton. Picture: Guy HoldenAlex Clarke with his photographs at the exhibiton. Picture: Guy Holden

Director of the Peltz Gallery, Annie Coombes said: "The Fortismere students have showed a great deal of maturity in their photography and curation. It should give us all hope."

Two photography students examine their work before the public are allowed into the gallery to see it. Picture: Guy HoldenTwo photography students examine their work before the public are allowed into the gallery to see it. Picture: Guy Holden

Ben Rago and Sam Gwinner from Fortismere School look at some of the work before the exhibition opens to the public. Picture: Guy HoldenBen Rago and Sam Gwinner from Fortismere School look at some of the work before the exhibition opens to the public. Picture: Guy Holden

Sylvie Hosking putting up one of her photos at the Peltz Gallery. Picture: Guy HoldenSylvie Hosking putting up one of her photos at the Peltz Gallery. Picture: Guy Holden

