Hugh Dennis joins Every Mitzvah Matters in mask-making workshop

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 June 2020

Hugh Dennis in the Every Mitzvah Matters mask-making workshop. Picture: Yakir Zur

Hugh Dennis in the Every Mitzvah Matters mask-making workshop. Picture: Yakir Zur

A celebrity comedian got stuck in making homemade coronavirus masks at a virtual Primrose Hill charity event.

People making masks in the Every Mitzvah Matters workshop. Picture: Yakir ZurPeople making masks in the Every Mitzvah Matters workshop. Picture: Yakir Zur

Mitzvah Day hosted more than 250 people for the Zoom mask workshop with Hugh Dennis on June 16 as part of its interfaith social action scheme, Every Mitzvah Matters.

Participants were encouraged to gift their masks, made from old t-shirts, to friends, neighbours or family members after the session.

Hundreds of people of all faiths and backgrounds joined the workshop, including Reverend Margaret Cave, Rabbi Daniel Epstein, Rabbi Jeff Berger, broadcaster Dr Ellie Cannon, City Sikhs founder Jasvir Singh, Muslim activist Mash Joy, Gabi Mendelsohn of Young JAMI and Ahmereen Reza, a trustee of the Jewish/Muslim Women’s Network Nisa-Nashim.

READ MORE: Hundreds join Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman

READ MORE: Mitzvah Day 2019: Calls for greener good deeds

Mock the Week and Outnumbered star Hugh said: “Small acts of kindness are terribly important not only now, but always, and it is wonderful to see first-hand the vital work Mitzvah Day does bringing people of all faiths and none together to help others in this way.”

One of the youngest participants was seven-year-old Sam Lorinc-Young, who joined with his dad Nick.

Sam said: “I made a mask for my grandparents because they are going to make a barbecue for my birthday on Friday (June 19), and I will see them for the first time since start of the lockdown so I wanted to show my love for them.”

Mitzvah Day chair, Laura Marks, who is from Primrose Hill, said: “By making masks with joy, as a community and with recycled materials, we hope to show that together we can and will emerge stronger, more united and even, smiling.”

Mitzvah Day hosted more than 250 people for the Zoom mask workshop with Hugh Dennis as part of its interfaith social action scheme, Every Mitzvah Matters.Mitzvah Day hosted more than 250 people for the Zoom mask workshop with Hugh Dennis as part of its interfaith social action scheme, Every Mitzvah Matters.

The mask-making event was run in partnership with The Alliance of Jewish Women and their Organisations, Barnet Multifaith Forum, Commonwealth Jewish Council, JVN-Jewish Volunteering Network, Near Neighbours, Nisa-Nashim, YoungJami and YourNeighbours.Org.

Topic Tags:

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Former MP Eric Joyce convicted of attacking teenagers in Chalk Farm

Eric Joyce outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Camden murders: Godwin Lunghy faces life sentence as Met Chief talks of ‘unimaginable’ pain of victim’s family

Godwin Lunghy. Picture: Met Police

