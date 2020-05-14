Search

Advanced search

Hundreds join Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman

PUBLISHED: 10:36 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 14 May 2020

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Picture: Yakir Zur

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Picture: Yakir Zur

Archant

Coronation Street actor Maureen Lipman, who used to live in Muswell Hill, invited hundreds of budding chefs into her kitchen on conference call to celebrate a new interfaith volunteering scheme.

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Julie Siddiqi, co-founder of Nisa-Nashim Jewish Muslim Women�s Network, and her daughter Sumayah.Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Julie Siddiqi, co-founder of Nisa-Nashim Jewish Muslim Women�s Network, and her daughter Sumayah.

Four hundred people from countries all over the world, including Portugal, America and Argentina, dialled in to the Zoom cook-along in aid of Every Mitzvah Matters interfaith volunteering scheme.

The cook-along attendees, which included an imam, a reverend, two rabbis, an MP, were whipping up a meal together as a gift for vulnerable, elderly or isolating neighbours, family or friends who may be struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Maureen, who used to live in Muswell Hill before she moved to Paddington, was creating a bean and barley soup to give to her Romanian neighbour Niku.

She said:, “Whenever the tetradactyls who circle my terrace decide to simultaneously dump on the top of my car, Niku gets out the power hose, thus allowing me to see through crusted windows.

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Laura Marks, Mitzvah Day founder and chair.Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Laura Marks, Mitzvah Day founder and chair.

“My rich protein-layered soup is my thank you for his kindness and a recognition that life is not universally kind to everyone equally.”

Every Mitzvah Matters has been created by the charity Mitzvah Day, the UK’s largest faith-led day of social action in November, and is intended to highlight and encourage everyday acts of kindness.

Mitzvah Day founder and chair Laura Marks, from Primrose Hill, said: “There is something life-affirming about coming together to do good.

“In this crisis, particularly when we are isolated in our own homes, to congregate over a pan of vegetables felt so good.

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Laura Marks, Mitzvah Day founder and chair.Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Laura Marks, Mitzvah Day founder and chair.

“Knowing we are helping other people at the same time felt amazing.”

Attendees included Islamic religious advisor to the chief of the defence staff, Imam Asim Hafiz; MP for Finchley and Golders Green Mike Freer; former president of the Hindu forum of Europe, Bharti Tailor; Chelmsford Methodist Circuit Rev Mark Pengelly; journalist Remona Aly; and president of the union of Jewish students, Esther Offenberg.

Mitzvah Day interfaith advisor, Rabbi Jeff Berger, ended the call by saying: “I pray that we will always remember the overwhelming generosity and compassion that we have received ourselves and given to our neighbours in this period of social distancing as we begin to go back to work.”

The event was supported by Barnet Multi Faith Forum, YourNeighbour.org, Nisa Nashim and Union of Jewish Students.

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman.Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman.

Find out more about the Every Mitzvah Matters events schedule by emailing info@mitzvahday.org.uk

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Rabbi Jess Berger.Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Rabbi Jess Berger.

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Journalist Remona Aly.Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Journalist Remona Aly.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate striker is dreaming of a trip to the Gold Cup as Montserrat look to qualify

Jed Chouman of Hornchurch tangles with Murat Karagul (left) and Bradley Woods-Garness (right) of Ware (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS photo)

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Hundreds join Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Picture: Yakir Zur

Film review: Throw Down (12)

A Still from Throw Down by Ken To
Drive 24