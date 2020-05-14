Hundreds join Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman

Every Mitzvah Matters cook-along with Maureen Lipman. Picture: Yakir Zur Archant

Coronation Street actor Maureen Lipman, who used to live in Muswell Hill, invited hundreds of budding chefs into her kitchen on conference call to celebrate a new interfaith volunteering scheme.

Four hundred people from countries all over the world, including Portugal, America and Argentina, dialled in to the Zoom cook-along in aid of Every Mitzvah Matters interfaith volunteering scheme.

The cook-along attendees, which included an imam, a reverend, two rabbis, an MP, were whipping up a meal together as a gift for vulnerable, elderly or isolating neighbours, family or friends who may be struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Maureen, who used to live in Muswell Hill before she moved to Paddington, was creating a bean and barley soup to give to her Romanian neighbour Niku.

She said:, “Whenever the tetradactyls who circle my terrace decide to simultaneously dump on the top of my car, Niku gets out the power hose, thus allowing me to see through crusted windows.

“My rich protein-layered soup is my thank you for his kindness and a recognition that life is not universally kind to everyone equally.”

Every Mitzvah Matters has been created by the charity Mitzvah Day, the UK’s largest faith-led day of social action in November, and is intended to highlight and encourage everyday acts of kindness.

Mitzvah Day founder and chair Laura Marks, from Primrose Hill, said: “There is something life-affirming about coming together to do good.

“In this crisis, particularly when we are isolated in our own homes, to congregate over a pan of vegetables felt so good.

“Knowing we are helping other people at the same time felt amazing.”

Attendees included Islamic religious advisor to the chief of the defence staff, Imam Asim Hafiz; MP for Finchley and Golders Green Mike Freer; former president of the Hindu forum of Europe, Bharti Tailor; Chelmsford Methodist Circuit Rev Mark Pengelly; journalist Remona Aly; and president of the union of Jewish students, Esther Offenberg.

Mitzvah Day interfaith advisor, Rabbi Jeff Berger, ended the call by saying: “I pray that we will always remember the overwhelming generosity and compassion that we have received ourselves and given to our neighbours in this period of social distancing as we begin to go back to work.”

The event was supported by Barnet Multi Faith Forum, YourNeighbour.org, Nisa Nashim and Union of Jewish Students.

Find out more about the Every Mitzvah Matters events schedule by emailing info@mitzvahday.org.uk

