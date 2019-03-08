Burgh House: '1970s-style fete' to celebrate 40 years since Hampstead house was saved by the public

Burgh House. Picture: Creative Commons/Matt Brown Archant

Visitors to Burgh House will be stepping back in time on Sunday to celebrate 40 years since it was saved from closure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 1970s-style fete will be complete with stalls, games, face-painting and live music.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be special displays about the campaign and the building itself.

Burgh House was built in 1704 when Hampstead was a fashionable spa village. It faced peril when Camden Council found dry rot in the building in 1977. The council looked to try and sell the house to a private company, spurring locals into action. They formed the Burgh House Group, chaired by David Sullivan QC.

They launched an appeal to keep it for public use, and by 1979 the group had raised £50,000. On September 8 it was officially opened to the public.