Burgh House: '1970s-style fete' to celebrate 40 years since Hampstead house was saved by the public

PUBLISHED: 15:31 30 August 2019

Burgh House. Picture: Creative Commons/Matt Brown

Burgh House. Picture: Creative Commons/Matt Brown

Archant

Visitors to Burgh House will be stepping back in time on Sunday to celebrate 40 years since it was saved from closure.

The 1970s-style fete will be complete with stalls, games, face-painting and live music.

There will also be special displays about the campaign and the building itself.

Burgh House was built in 1704 when Hampstead was a fashionable spa village. It faced peril when Camden Council found dry rot in the building in 1977. The council looked to try and sell the house to a private company, spurring locals into action. They formed the Burgh House Group, chaired by David Sullivan QC.

They launched an appeal to keep it for public use, and by 1979 the group had raised £50,000. On September 8 it was officially opened to the public.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after seriously injured woman found in Muswell Hill house

Forensic officers at the house in Steeds Road, Muswell Hill. Picture: @DanMoss

Four Hornsey men charged with violent disorder over fatal stabbing in Maidstone, Kent

Maidstone High Street, Kent. Picture: Google

Sheep return to Hampstead Heath for the first time since 1950s: Livestock pilot to start next week

Sheep in the Tumulus field in September 1908. Picture: City of London Corporation

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sheiku Adams: Three jailed for violent burglary which led to death of Dartmouth Park dad

Neil Allen, Stephanie Haughton and Jamie Cohen have been jailed for the burglary in Dartmouth Park which led to Sheiku Adams' death last year. Picture: Met Police

