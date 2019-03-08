Euston station and Highgate during the First World War to feature in Moods of London talk

Euston's old Doric Arch is mentioned in Nick Dobson's Moods of London talk. PIcture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre Archant

A talk next week at the Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre will put the spotlight on some of London's diarists, including a Highgate woman who was stunned by the hostile attitude towards young men who weren't fighting in the First World War.

On May 28, librarian Nick Dobson will give a talk entitled 'The Moods of London', during which he will interweave excerpts from the diaries of Samuel Pepys with modern personalities like Julian Clary, who once wrote how he loves Camden, and normal people, too - like his own Highgate grandmother.

Nick told this newspaper: "We reference kings and commoners. Clary is of course a great lover of Camden.

"My grandmother makes reference to the everyday during the first World War, she talks about watching a group of women in Highgate who accosted a young man she knew with a white feather.

"She was upset because she knew he was only 15, and his brother had only just been killed.

"We'll also talk about the old Euston Station."

The talk, part of the CityRead programme, begins at 7.15 on May 28, at the archives above Holborn Library on Theobalds Street.