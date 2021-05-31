Take our UEFA Euro 2020 football survey

Published: 9:43 AM May 31, 2021

After a pandemic delay, the country is gearing up for UEFA Euro 2020 and we want to know how you'll be celebrating.

England, Scotland and Wales are among the teams taking part in the tournament, which has no single host country.

A total of 51 matches will be played in eleven cities, with Wembley Stadium the venue for all of England’s group games, as well as the final.

England Group D games:

Sunday, June 13: Croatia (2pm kick-off, London)

Friday, June 18: Scotland (8pm, London)

Tuesday, June 22: Czech Republic (8pm, London)