Whittington Hospital: ‘Not true’ that Archway site will stop treating Covid-19 patients

The Whittington Hospital turned blue for the NHS' 72nd birthday. Picture: Whittington Health Archant

Health bosses at the Whittington Hospital have denied reports this week that it was set to be designated as a “covid-free” site.

On Monday the Guardian reported that, as part of the ongoing restructure of the health services which is hoped to improve the NHS’s capacity to tackle the forecast second wave of coronavirus, hospitals including the Whittington would not treat Covid-19 cases.

But a spokesperson for the Whittington has told this newspaper this is “not true”.

They said: “The article is not true and we will continue to treat Covid and non-Covid patients as we have been doing throughout the pandemic.”

Alterations to NHS services made by the North London Partners group which has oversight over five north London boroughs have so far included the temporary closure of the Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric emergency department – from September 25 – and of inpatient services.

The Whittington is expanding its own paediatric services to meet local needs.