Hampstead Heath to trial recycling bins as City of London Corporation says 80pc of Heath rubbish can be recycled

800 tonnes of rubbish is left on Hampstead Heath each year, and more than 80pc of it can be recycled Archant

Recycling will come to Hampstead Heath this weekend, as the body which manages the open space will trial two new recycling points.

The new bins will be on either end of Hampstead Heath's Broad Walk on Parliament Hill.

More than 300 tonnes of litter are cleaned up on Hampstead Heath every year. In excess of 80 per cent of it is recyclable. This was clear during heatwaves this summer, as bottles and other litter piled up in existing bins.

As well as collecting and recycling rubbish, the City of London Corporation is repeating its call to visitors to bring less to the Heath and take it home with them.

The CoLC already has a waste collection system for the Heath, but it has recently signed a new deal with Veolia for twice weekly collections from Parliament Hill. They will run throughout the year and vary according to demand.

This follows a recent partnership between the CoLC and Keep Britain Tidy. Earlier this year the charity carried out research into waste on the Heath, speaking to visitors, user groups and the Heath's Consultative Committee about how to tackle the issue.

Karina Dostalova, chairman of the City of London Corporation's Hampstead Heath Management Committee said: "This pilot will encourage Heath visitors to recycle more and deal with rubbish in a more sustainable way.

"Our staff work hard to keep the site clean and safe. But we are all custodians of the Heath, and we're calling on the public to help by bringing less rubbish, disposing of waste responsibly and where possible taking it home with them."

The move follows the CoLC expanding its food collection service from the Heath's cafes. It is now being converted into gas and a dry fertiliser product.