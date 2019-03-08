Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Leaf our trees alone: Muswell Hill locals concerned about trees being cut down in pavement works

PUBLISHED: 16:37 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 08 July 2019

The site in Cecil Road where a tree has fallen over after its believed pavement workers cut their roots. Picture: Nick Godwin

The site in Cecil Road where a tree has fallen over after its believed pavement workers cut their roots. Picture: Nick Godwin

Residents in Muswell Hill are concerned that Cecil Road is being turned into a "desert" after three trees were cut down in the past two months.

The site of where a tree fell down after the pavement was replaced in Cecil Road. Picture: Nick GodwinThe site of where a tree fell down after the pavement was replaced in Cecil Road. Picture: Nick Godwin

Nick Godwin, who has lived on the road for 12 years said: "Cecil Road used to be very leafy and green but now it has become an arid desert."

The street is known for its greenery, but Mr Godwin claims pavement works have damaged the trees.

The 59-year-old said: "Contractors have admitted to me that they cut through the roots while replacing the pavement. It beggars belief that there is no way to replace the pavement without killing the trees.

"One tree was about 20-30 foot tall and it began to slant at a 45 degree angle."

You may also want to watch:

A council spokesman told the Ham&High that "contractors working on our highways are instructed to follow industry guidance when working around trees to prevent damage."

They added: "Staff will be briefed to ensure they are fully aware of the issues they must consider when working near trees."

Mr Godwin said he was concerned that the trees wouldn't be replaced, and accused the council of hypocrisy.

"One tree has already been paved over and there has been no word about whether the trees will be replaced. It is absurd for Haringey Council to say they are the greenest borough when they're killing all the trees," he said.

The council has said it will be planting three replacement trees on the road during the next planting season between November 2019 and April 2020.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: "Trees occasionally have to be removed for a variety of reasons, including disease, safety concerns and where tree roots are implicated in insurance claims. The importance of trees in Haringey is recognised in our Borough Plan and the council aims to replace all removed trees and increase numbers in areas of low tree cover."

Most Read

Hampstead Heath’s ‘invasive’ species: Parakeets oaks, and swimmer-nibbling crayfish

Wildflower Meadows on the Heath

Student’s ‘humiliating’ Swiss Cottage stop and search was ‘prime example of ethnic profiling’ says charity

Moses Alexander, 21, a student at the NW3-based Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Picture: Moses Alexander

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Northwood Hall: Leaseholders win in court over heating project that’s five years later and £2m over budget

Northwood Hall in Hornsey Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead Heath’s ‘invasive’ species: Parakeets oaks, and swimmer-nibbling crayfish

Wildflower Meadows on the Heath

Student’s ‘humiliating’ Swiss Cottage stop and search was ‘prime example of ethnic profiling’ says charity

Moses Alexander, 21, a student at the NW3-based Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Picture: Moses Alexander

Swain’s Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after ‘terrifying moment’ left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Northwood Hall: Leaseholders win in court over heating project that’s five years later and £2m over budget

Northwood Hall in Hornsey Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs confirm Taylor and Mason to coach academy

Ryan Mason, while playing for Hull City, arrives for the Premier League match (pic: Daniel Hambury/PA Images).

Foyth helps Argentina clinch third spot at Copa America

Tottenham Hotpsur's Juan Foyth is in Brazil with Argentina for the Copa America (pic: Mark Kerton/PA).

Cricket: Roland-Jones hoping to make headway

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Sleep expert shares top tips for a better night’s rest

Dr Lindsay Browning who is an adviser on sleep issues for And So To Bed who have just opened a store in Finchley Road NW3

Adrian Mole the Musical Review

Rufus Kampa as Adrian Mole in Adrian Mole the Musical
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists