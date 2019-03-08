Leaf our trees alone: Muswell Hill locals concerned about trees being cut down in pavement works

The site in Cecil Road where a tree has fallen over after its believed pavement workers cut their roots. Picture: Nick Godwin

Residents in Muswell Hill are concerned that Cecil Road is being turned into a "desert" after three trees were cut down in the past two months.

The site of where a tree fell down after the pavement was replaced in Cecil Road. Picture: Nick Godwin The site of where a tree fell down after the pavement was replaced in Cecil Road. Picture: Nick Godwin

Nick Godwin, who has lived on the road for 12 years said: "Cecil Road used to be very leafy and green but now it has become an arid desert."

The street is known for its greenery, but Mr Godwin claims pavement works have damaged the trees.

The 59-year-old said: "Contractors have admitted to me that they cut through the roots while replacing the pavement. It beggars belief that there is no way to replace the pavement without killing the trees.

"One tree was about 20-30 foot tall and it began to slant at a 45 degree angle."

A council spokesman told the Ham&High that "contractors working on our highways are instructed to follow industry guidance when working around trees to prevent damage."

They added: "Staff will be briefed to ensure they are fully aware of the issues they must consider when working near trees."

Mr Godwin said he was concerned that the trees wouldn't be replaced, and accused the council of hypocrisy.

"One tree has already been paved over and there has been no word about whether the trees will be replaced. It is absurd for Haringey Council to say they are the greenest borough when they're killing all the trees," he said.

The council has said it will be planting three replacement trees on the road during the next planting season between November 2019 and April 2020.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: "Trees occasionally have to be removed for a variety of reasons, including disease, safety concerns and where tree roots are implicated in insurance claims. The importance of trees in Haringey is recognised in our Borough Plan and the council aims to replace all removed trees and increase numbers in areas of low tree cover."