Treena Fleming: New police chief for Haringey and Enfield takes post

Det. Ch. Supt. Treena Fleming, the new boss of Haringey and Enfield police. Picture Met Police Archant

There's a new figure at the top of Haringey police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Det. Ch. Supt Treena Fleming has taken over as commander of the Met Police's North Basic Command Unit (BCU) which comprises Haringey and Enfield.

Det Ch Supt. Fleming has replaced Commander Helen Millichap who has now been promoted after three years in the job.

You may also want to watch:

The new woman in charge was previously the safeguarding lead for the Central North BCU (Camden and Islington).

She officially took over at the end of May.

Det Ch Supt. Fleming said it was "an honour and privilege" to serve the two boroughs. She added: "I am looking forward to hearing the views of the local communities in my engagement with them so that I may ensure that both I and my police team are working hard to keep our communities safe from harm and addressing the issues that matter to them most."

Haringey became part of the North Area BCU as part of a Met re-organisation that took effect in January this year.