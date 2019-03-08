Councillor to meet campaigners against Hampstead Oriel Place scheme over objections

The plans for Oriel Place, which include benches, lighting and the removal of the gate. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

Campaigners against plans to revamp Oriel Place in Hampstead will meet with a councillor about their concerns for the square's future.

The plans, which were originally backed during a consultation in 2016, will see a number of changes to the courtyard behind Gail's Bakery. The century-old railings will be removed, benches added and lighting will be put installed. The paving slabs in Oriel Place will also be replaced.

The project will be funded by CIL money including £50,000 from the Wells Court development. Work will start in the next year.

However people living in flats surrounding the site have said they fear it could lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour and homelessness. They also don't think the plans have been properly consulted on. Their concerns came to a head at a tense Hampstead Town ward's safer neighbourhood panel meeting on Thursday night.

One of those to raise concerns is editor of the Village Voice, Sebastian Wocker. who lives in Oriel Court. He said: "I'm not opposed to opening up Oriel Place, but I don't believe the railings should be removed, which are totally unique.

"The history of Hampstead that has been a very strong part of the character for a long time is important. Instead the gates should be open during the day, and locked at night."

Mr Wocker also said that he fears the area could be used by people to drink and take drugs after dark."

In total there has been 11 objections, including from eight residents.

The idea was originally approved in the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum's CIL consultation in 2016. 63.5 per cent of the 220 respondents supported it. It was then included in the Hampstead Neighbourhood Plan which was backed in a referendum in 2018. It named Oriel Place Garden as one of the areas where there could be "development that creates accessible, well lit, welcoming public spaces with good environmental qualities."

In response, Cllr Maria Higson (Con) told concerned locals that she would be happy to meet them both individually and as a group to hear their issues and look at mitigating them.

She said: "We want this small but lovely space to be used for the benefit of the whole community. We have offered to meet with those neighbours that have expressed specific concerns and about the final plans."

A Camden Council spokesperson said: "The Oriel Place Garden project has been a long standing ambition among the local community and is highlighted as a priority in the Hampstead Neighbourhood Plan. The aim is to create a safe and welcoming space by opening the site for public use and enjoyment. The project will be funded by local Community Infrastructure Levy money and the council is keen to help support this community-led project.

"The Council's Community Safety team have reviewed the plans, have no objection to the design and believe it will be beneficial to the community, creating a new accessible space that aims to minimise the potential for anti-social behaviour and misuse.

"We continue to work with the community to assess the concerns and understand how best to help achieve their aspirations for this valued local space."