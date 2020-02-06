Search

Hampstead talk will explain residents' rights when neighbours' trees cause problems to their property

PUBLISHED: 13:39 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 06 February 2020

Trees and hedges are a common cause of neighbourly disputes

Hampstead residents will be able to find out about their legal rights when trees damage or overhang their property at an upcoming talk.

On Thursday, February 13, the Heath & Hampstead Society and Hampstead-based law firm Osbornes Law are presenting their 'glass-in-hand lecture' on the latest technical and legal issues surrounding the potential impact of trees, hedges and other plants on people's homes.

Jim Quaife, from the Arboricultural Association and Shilpa Mathuradas, partner and Head of Property Litigation at Osbornes Law, will be speaking.

Shilpa said: "Many people don't know their obligations or rights when dealing with trees in their own or in their neighbours' gardens, so we hope this event will help the local residents.

"While it is strange to be speaking about the problems which can arise from trees when we are in the midst of a climate emergency, trees are a common cause of neighbourhood disputes.

"In my lecture I am going to deal with the duties between neighbours when it comes to trees as well as the remedies available when it comes to tree roots, branches and Japanese knotweed."

The 'glass in hand lecture' will take place at St Stephen's Church, Rosslyn Hill, NW3 2PP. Drinks and canapes service from 7pm. To book your free place call 020 7435 6497 or email info@heathandhampstead.org.uk

The Heath & Hampstead Society fights to preserve the wild and natural state of the Heath; to maintain the character and amenities of Hampstead; and to promote the study of local history, natural history and conservation.

