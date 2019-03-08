Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Late-Crouch End campaigner Stanley Marsden gets dying wish granted as engraving on ‘his’ bench will be finished

PUBLISHED: 10:22 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 04 April 2019

Stanley Marsden and the bench at the Cecile Park bus stop he campaigned for in Crouch Hill. Picture: the Marsden Family

Stanley Marsden and the bench at the Cecile Park bus stop he campaigned for in Crouch Hill. Picture: the Marsden Family

Archant

Haringey Council has granted the dying wishes of a late Crouch End campaigner, who wanted his family to finish the engraving on “his” bench next to the bus stop he fought for.

Stanley Marsden, who died in 2003, campaigned for the bus stop in Crouch Hill Road in the early 1990s.

He sent a series of letters to the Hornsey Journal and Haringey Council urging them to put a new bus stop near the junction with Cecile Park, where he lived.

When it happened, he celebrated by buying a bench, putting it next to the bus stop and engraving “Stanley’s Stop - 1923” on it.

His daughter Lucy said he campaigned for the calling point after seeing elderly people struggling to walk up Crouch Hill to the nearest bus stop.

“It was absolutely the sort of thing he’d do. He was always writing to the Journal and was very witty in his letters. I suppose when he heard it was going ahead, he thought: ‘Finally someone is listening’.

“He was very proud of it.”

Stanley, with his wife Evelyn and his five children lived in a house in Cecile Park for 40 years. He spent years working for the General Post Office (GPO) and British Telecom, but was someone who often had the community at the front of his mind.

Lucy said: “When we were brought up, it was always with the community in mind. He taught children to sail in Tottenham, and was always helping other people.”

On the day of his funeral in 2003, the family gathered around his bench and celebrated his memory.

“We were all there, including my cousins. It was a part of celebrating his life on that day,” she said.

He is now buried next to Evelyn in Highgate Cemetery yards away from Karl Marx.

His family now want to finish the engraving on the bench, and add the year that he died which was a request of his. Lucy said: “My sister Helen still lives in the house, and she came across a copy of his will and he mentioned it as a request.”

A spokesperson for Haringey Council said: Stanley’s contribution to the community is fondly remembered through ‘Stanley’s Stop’ and we are very happy to speak to the Marsden family about exploring their request.

“We have now provided his relatives with a designated contact and look forward to hearing from them.”

Most Read

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Work begins on new High Road crossing in East Finchley weeks after woman was killed

Work has begun on a new

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Work begins on new High Road crossing in East Finchley weeks after woman was killed

Work has begun on a new

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate target rare double over play-off chasing Robins

Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Wingate & Finchley's Ola Williams battle for the ball (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Highgate enjoy productive weekend to take over at the top

Sam Bryan celebrating his goal for Highgate Albion thirds away to Arnos Rangers (pic: Highgate Albion FC).

Hendon chase another victory over Dorchester

Ryan Hope fires home for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Well Walk Pottery: Puppet Theatre set for Hampstead as historic workshop shuts

Well Walk Pottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists