St John’s Wood rabbi welcomes new Eruv ‘a long time in the making’

St John's Wood Synagogue 12.08.10. Rabbi Ivan Binstock welcomes children from St John's Wood Adventure Playground who were visiting the synagogue. Archant

A new Eruv stretching across Maida Vale and St John’s Wood will revolutionise life for the observant Jewish community, according to a local Rabbi.

Architect of the Eruv Daniel Rosenfelder Architect of the Eruv Daniel Rosenfelder

An Eruv is an area, in this case marked out by poles, which extends what can be considered home by Jews who follow religious teaching not to carry things outside of their home on the sabbath.

In practice, this means families are able to push wheelchairs or prams within the Eruv’s purview. The new Eruv stretches from Warwick Avenue tube station in the south to Primrose Hill and Swiss Cottage in the north.

At its north and west boundaries it adjoins both the new South Hampstead Eruv and an established Eruv covering Brondesbury Park.

Rabbi Ivan Binstock from the St John’s Wood Synagogue told this newspaper: “It has been a long time in the making. We are very pleased in that it’s going to enable us to have a much more straightforward community life for those who are elderly or have young children.

“We are just at the beginning. We will have to see how, going forward, we are able to maximise it.”