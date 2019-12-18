Search

Holborn and St Pancras MP Sir Keir Starmer 'seriously considering' Labour leadership bid

PUBLISHED: 09:43 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 18 December 2019

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Parliament TV

Holborn and St Pancras MP Sir Keir Starmer says he's "seriously considering" a run to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Party leader.

The shadow secretary Brexit secretary is urging his party to return to being a "broad church", without ditching its radical policy platform.

The remain-backing former director of public prosecutions has been widely tipped to throw his hat into the ring to lead the party after its worst General Election result since 1935.

He announced his leadership ambitions in an interview with the Guardian.

Sir Keir said: "It is a devastating [election] result, but it's important not to oversteer.

"I want trust to be restored in the Labour party as a progressive force for good: and that means we have to win. But there's no victory without values."

He also called for an end to factionalism in the party, adding: "I don't think anybody would call me a Corbynista, but I'm a socialist."

