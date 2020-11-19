Sir Keir Starmer backs LTNs and segregated cycle lanes: ‘There’s always pushback but then they settle down’

Labour leader and Holborn and St Pancras MP has backed active travel schemes like Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and integrated cycle lanes.

Speaking after Camden Council approved controversial plans to build two cycle lanes in Haverstock Hill, he told this newspaper: “Look, there’s mixed views. This has been filling up our email inbox.

“I’m supportive of the schemes. I think that whenever they are introduced, they always cause a degree of pushback and then they settle down. We have to look at this – the council have to keep a careful eye on it – but since I’ve been an MP, for five years now, there’ve been a number of different schemes introduced.

“There is always a pushback and then it settles down. So let’s watch this one.”

This comes just weeks after the Labour leader himself was caught up in a traffic incident near to his Kentish Town home and campaigners from the Stop Killing Cyclists group called on him to campaign for greater safe-cycling infrastructure.