In pictures: Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath - 'They just kept coming!'

Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Shuta Okawara Shuta Okawara

More than 100 Schnauzers took to Hampstead Heath on a damp Sunday morning as part of a nationwide fundraiser to draw attention to puppy-farming and support a centre dedicated to looking after mistreated dogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Shuta Okawara Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Shuta Okawara

For the third year in a row, fans of the fluffy, bearded dogs descended on the Heath, but this year saw a huge increase in scale - organiser Katharine Blakemore told Heathwatch the event was "on another level" to previous Schnauzer celebrations.

Before and during one of Hampstead's autumn downpours, the dogs could be seen cavorting in the mud and braving the elements with their owners.

Katharine added: "It was incredible, to be honest. people just kept on coming - there were scores of Schnauzers!"

The event, along with walks across the country, has so far raised upwards of £70,000 for the Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre in Reading, which specialises in treating injured Schnauzers - particularly those rescued from puppy farms.

Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Shuta Okawara Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Shuta Okawara

Last year saw 35 dogs on the Heath, but this year that more than trebled, with visitors coming from across London.

Katharine added that, even though Schnauzers aren't the biggest fans of wet weather, their owners at least had a great time.

She said: "It's always quite funny just hearing their little barks. They look at you saying: 'What's going on? I hate the rain.'

"I think it was much, much bigger this year. We are really aware of promoting how great Schnauzers are, but it's a fine line and we need to make sure people who go out and get them know where they're coming from!"

Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Shuta Okawara Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Shuta Okawara

You may also want to watch:

To donate, see schnauzerfest.org

Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Shuta Okawara Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Shuta Okawara