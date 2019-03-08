Royal Free fire: Brigade deal with office blaze in early hours of the morning at Hampstead hospital
PUBLISHED: 09:36 19 July 2019
Firefighters were called to a fire in an office at the Royal Free Hospital in the early hours of this morning.
The brigade were called to Rowland Hill Street - which runs along the rear of the Hampstead hospital.
Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters spent just over an hour fighting the fire - which damaged a small part of the office in question.
After being called at 3.47am, the fire was under control by 4.48.
No-one is thought to have been injured.
Fire crews from West Hampstead and Kentish Town fire stations attended and the cause of the fire is under investigation.