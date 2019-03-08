Royal Free fire: Brigade deal with office blaze in early hours of the morning at Hampstead hospital

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire in an office at the Royal Free Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The brigade were called to Rowland Hill Street - which runs along the rear of the Hampstead hospital.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters spent just over an hour fighting the fire - which damaged a small part of the office in question.

After being called at 3.47am, the fire was under control by 4.48.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

Fire crews from West Hampstead and Kentish Town fire stations attended and the cause of the fire is under investigation.