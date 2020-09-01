Search

Hampstead ‘Healthy Schools Street Scheme’ closures to resume as term begins

PUBLISHED: 14:22 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 01 September 2020

A car parked in a quiet road. Picture: Archant

A car parked in a quiet road. Picture: Archant

Archant

A scheme to close roads near primary schools in Camden will be relaunched in Hampstead next week when children return for the new school term.

The Healthy Schools Street Scheme was halfway through its pilot near New End School when the coronavirus pandemic hit, meaning it was suspended.

Meanwhile after being approved in January, the project taking in roads near Netherhall Gardens and Maresfield Gardens will see closures start between 8am and 9.15am, and 3pm to 4.15pm on weekdays during term time.

The relaunch comes on the back of an interim report, published in July, on the impact of the closures in New End on traffic and pollution. It found closures decreased traffic in the east of Hampstead village by 7.3%, but this includes a rise in traffic in East Heath Road westbound in both the morning and evening peaks, off-setting a drop in the eastbound direction. A rise was also recorded in Willoughby Road.

Air quality monitoring equipment also found a decrease in nitrous dioxide in Streatley Place and the New End T-junction. Results have not been published for other locations affected by the closures.

READ MORE: Council gives green light to Healthy Schools Street scheme in New End - despite a consultation rejecting it

READ MORE: Healthy School Street: South Hampstead School worries scheme could shift traffic onto ‘already busy roads’

