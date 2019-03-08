Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

People able to claim 10% Leon voucher for recycling cans and bottles in new King’s Cross machine

PUBLISHED: 15:34 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 19 March 2019

The new recycling machine in King's Cross near Granary Square. Left to right: Steven Kellett, sustainability manager at King's Cross Central Limited and Richard Kirkman, Veolia UK and Ireland's chief technology and innovation officer. Picture: Veolia

The new recycling machine in King's Cross near Granary Square. Left to right: Steven Kellett, sustainability manager at King's Cross Central Limited and Richard Kirkman, Veolia UK and Ireland's chief technology and innovation officer. Picture: Veolia

Free to use

King’s Cross is home to one of the capital’s first “reverse vending machines,” where the public can get vouchers for recycling their plastic bottles and tin cans.

Under the scheme, any bottle put into the machine at the West Handyside Canopy, near Granary Square, will result in a 10 per cent voucher for the nearest Leon restaurant.

The pilot will operate for six months, with results then judged to see if more can be rolled out across London and the UK.

Richard Kirkham, Veolia’s chief technology and innovation officer said: “A UK-wide deposit return scheme is imperative if we want to round up the millions of stray plastic bottles and cans we as a country are not recycling.

“Veolia will collect and process the machine’s contents, ultimately transporting the bottles and cans to be recycled into new products,” he said.

In its first few days, 350 bottles were returned using the machine.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

East Finchley crash: Police appeal for footage after woman, 63, killed by driver in High Road

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

Old Street and Clerkenwell Road could be shut to through traffic as Islington plans improvements to notoriously unsafe corridor

Old Street is notorious for crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

Famous Ruth Ellis murder pub The Magdala shuts its doors

The Magdala. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Dial a dealer: Camden to stop roll-out of new BT InLink kiosks after they get used by drug dealers

The InLink panel outside Camden Town tube station being used to make a phonecall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

East Finchley crash: Police appeal for footage after woman, 63, killed by driver in High Road

The junction between the High Road and Lincoln Road in East Finchley, where a woman died on Saturday evening after being hit by a car. Picture: Google Maps

Old Street and Clerkenwell Road could be shut to through traffic as Islington plans improvements to notoriously unsafe corridor

Old Street is notorious for crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

Famous Ruth Ellis murder pub The Magdala shuts its doors

The Magdala. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skolars and Cougars play out entrhalling draw

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Spurs announce matchday pricing and freeze season-tickets for next season

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Saracens’ Vunipola says England must learn from errors against Scotland

England and Scotland drew 38-38 in a classic Guinness Six Nations encounter on Saturday (pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Former Acland Burghley associate head Paul Newbury pleads guilty to possessing 2,000 child sex abuse images and class A drugs

Former associate headteacher of Acland Burghley School Paul Newbury. Picture: National Crime Agency

Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in Betrayal picture by Marc Brenner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists