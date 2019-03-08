Camden Citizens' Assembly panel makes recommendations on how borough can tackle climate change

Camden Citizens' Assembly on climate change at the Greenwood Resource Centre in Kentish Town. Picture: Philip Wolmuth © Philip Wolmuth

Camden's Citizens' Assembly has presented its findings to help the borough tackle climate change.

The draft proposal was the culmination of several sessions held across the borough with 49 randomly chosen assembly members reaching their conclusions.

Their ideas are: Home

Making all new homes 'zero carbon'.

Creating more green space on residential streets.

Fitting solar panels on as many homes as possible.

Campaigning to make CO2 reduction fun.

Neighbourhood

Planting more trees and creating more allotments.

Piloting a community energy heating scheme.

Installing more 'segregated' cycle lanes.

Promoting and trialling car free zones and days.

Enabling electric transport with infrastructure and incentives.

Developers to fund energy efficiency retrofits of old buildings.

Council

Establishing a Climate Emergency scrutiny panel made up of experts and residents.

All council properties to be fossil-fuel free.

Planting trees and retaining public spaces.

Improving council communications and engagement on the climate crisis.

Mobilising existing community groups to work on tackling the climate crisis.

Greening the Council's operations.

The ideas were presented to the whole assembly and a panel of observers, including Camden's leader Georgia Gould, Extinction Rebellion member Farhana Yamin, Shana Tufail from the Alan Turing Institute and Hareta Tesfay representing Camden's school sustainability steering group.

The council's environment chief councillor Adam Harrison said the next step was to turn the proposals into policies:

"Carbon emissions in Camden have fallen by 37 per cent since 2010 but we can go a lot further. Camden can be a leader for the country to follow towards a zero carbon future."