Regent’s Park gates: Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Park Square East gates to stop through traffic

PUBLISHED: 18:18 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 20 August 2020

Protesters chained to the gates of Regent's Park in Park Square East. Picture: Justin McKie

Archant

Activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) chained themselves to gates in Regent’s Park in a protest designed to encourage a clamp-down on through-traffic in the green space.

The idea was to prevent traffic entering the park and to put pressure on the Crown Estates Paving Commission – who own land around Regent’s Park and control the gates – to engage with campaigners.

Protesters also called for the abolition of what they called the “unaccountable” CEPC.

XR’s Caspar Hughes was one of the people to chain himself to the rails at 5am on Thursday morning. After negotiations with police, the group unlocked themselves at about 10am.

Caspar said: “The aim was to highlight the CEPC, an anachronistic quango who have the power to control through traffic in Regents Park. They are unaccountable to most who use and live in the park.”

He added that, along with keeping “peak traffic” out of the park, another priority was “to highlight that transport is the largest emitting greenhouse gas sector in the UK”. The veteran transport campaigner continued: “If we can’t accept small changes to our roads, especially in cities, our how can we usher in the radical changes we need to see for our kids to inherit an habitable planet.”

Adrian Jackson, of the Parks for People group, said he had been pleasantly surprised by XR’s action in Regent’s Park. He said: “We’re thrilled to have been upstaged by an organisation of XR’s presence and credibility. Gives our demonstration on 12th September a nice bit of PR.

“We aren’t calling for abolition of CEPC but maybe XR has a point. Clearly CEPC isn’t able to control traffic situation on the park roads so maybe someone else needs to.”

He said he was disgusted that CEPC had not acted on preventing through traffic in the park, despite the “excellent opportunity” of the Covid-19 lockdown.

His group is to hold its own peaceful demo over the issue on September 12 in the park.

CEPC agreeing to the closure of the Regent’s Park gates at peak times was a key stumbling block in discussions over the now-abandoned CS11 cycle lane.

It declined to comment specifically on the protest, instead pointing towards a statement in July that said it was “supportive” of the Royal Parks’ movement strategy – which is in favour of limiting traffic in parks, but was “concerned that appropriate attention is paid to the individual needs of Regent’s Park”.

It added that it was working with the Royal Parks to “develop an appropriate traffic management plan” that would “enhance the pedestrian experience”.

The statement also said: “Any initiative needs of course to take into account the impact of additional traffic on roads near to the park.”

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “We understand that a protest took place outside Regent’s Park on land managed by CEPC. The closure of park gates is a matter for the CEPC. It is our aspiration to develop a traffic management plan, in partnership with the CEPC and other partners which improves safety and reduces cut-through traffic in the park.”

At the moment the Royal Parks are trialling measures to cut through-traffic in five of their other London locations.

