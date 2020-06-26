Gallery

Photographer’s book showing Kenwood Ladies’ Pond over two decades on sale for Highgate charity

Kenwood Ladies' Pond from 2000 to 2020. Picture: Ruth Corney Copyright: Ruth Corney

A north London photographer has decided to publish a series of photos of the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond over the last twenty years to celebrate the – still closed – Hampstead Heath gem and raise money for a Highgate charity.

In aid of the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation – a charity set up a decade ago in memory of former Channing schoolgirl Allie Wylie who died of a rare form of cancer – Ruth Corney has put together a series of photographs in a collectable book showing how swimming on the Heath has evolved over two decades, and how it has stayed the same. The AWTF has spent lockdown working, as it does in normal times, to help feed north Londoners who use the foodbank at the Ringcross Centre in Holloway.

Before the pandemic, it was feeding 15 families, now it sees 90 regularly.

Ruth, who has been a keen swimmer for decades around north London, told the Ham&High: “I feel now more than ever people are missing the ponds so much. It’s been difficult not being able to go there for a swim and I thought that this little book would help bring back lovely memories of such a wonderful place.

“I just felt this is such an awful time, it’d be nice to give something back to a wonderful charity.”

Ruth, who visited the Ladies’ Pond during lockdown to bring the series up-to-date said she had found it tough to resist jumping into the still waters. She said: “I found it really hard to not be able to go in! I had hoped the weather would be terrible when I visited, but it was a really nice day.”

Lindsey Wylie, who runs the AWTF in memory of her daughter, said: “I was really touched that Ruth decided that the proceeds from this book should go to the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation.

“Alexandra loved the Ladies Pond and spoke often its magic so its lovely to see that recorded in these beautiful photographs”

Ruth’s book and photos are also part of the virtual Highgate Festival. For more details, visit highgatefestival.org/event/ruth-corney-exhibition/