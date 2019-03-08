Thornton's Budgens launches new environmentally friendly 'unpackaged' range

The launch of Thornton Budgens new "Unpackaged" range at its Belsize Park store on Wednesday October 23. Photo: Isabel Infantes Archant

Thornton's Budgens in Belsize Park has launched what it believes is the largest "unpackaged" range of groceries in a British supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The launch of Thornton Budgens new "Unpackaged" range at its Belsize Park store on Wednesday October 23. Photo: Isabel Infantes The launch of Thornton Budgens new "Unpackaged" range at its Belsize Park store on Wednesday October 23. Photo: Isabel Infantes

The shop, in Haverstock Hill, will enable customers to buy their milk, granola, water, juice to put in their own containers and take home after paying.

It will also have the UK's first ever peanut butter machine in a supermarket. Shoppers can now make their own to fill their own jar with and take home. It is also selling containers.

You may also want to watch:

In total there is 200 products in the range. It is being produced in collaboration with the A Plastic Planet group.

A new machine allowing you to make your own peanut butter at the Thornton's Budgens supermarket in Belsize Park. Picture: Isabel Infantes A new machine allowing you to make your own peanut butter at the Thornton's Budgens supermarket in Belsize Park. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The new range was launched at midday by actress Dame Janet Suzman.

According to founder, Andrew Thornton, it was the obvious move for the store. It brought in a plastic-free range of 1,800 products last year.

He said: "It was the next logical step after going plastic-free. It is an easy way to cut down on it, and we've been encouraging customers to bring containers. We've converted as many as we can."

Mr Thornton, 55, who lives in Highgate said: "We have got a crisis with the climate. The first report was published 50 years ago and people are now only realising the impacts."