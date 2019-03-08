Search

Thornton's Budgens launches new environmentally friendly 'unpackaged' range

PUBLISHED: 13:14 23 October 2019

Thornton's Budgens in Belsize Park has launched what it believes is the largest "unpackaged" range of groceries in a British supermarket.

The shop, in Haverstock Hill, will enable customers to buy their milk, granola, water, juice to put in their own containers and take home after paying.

It will also have the UK's first ever peanut butter machine in a supermarket. Shoppers can now make their own to fill their own jar with and take home. It is also selling containers.

In total there is 200 products in the range. It is being produced in collaboration with the A Plastic Planet group.

The new range was launched at midday by actress Dame Janet Suzman.

According to founder, Andrew Thornton, it was the obvious move for the store. It brought in a plastic-free range of 1,800 products last year.

He said: "It was the next logical step after going plastic-free. It is an easy way to cut down on it, and we've been encouraging customers to bring containers. We've converted as many as we can."

Mr Thornton, 55, who lives in Highgate said: "We have got a crisis with the climate. The first report was published 50 years ago and people are now only realising the impacts."

